In short
All the new cases are Ugandan contacts to people who have already tested positive for the disease. 15 of them are from Kyotera, nine are frontline health workers from Kampala while eight cases were from Yumbe. The rest were picked from the areas of Mayuge,Pader and Buvuma.
36 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed Top story6 Jun 2020, 19:37 Comments 278 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc East Africa Updates
In short
Mentioned: MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.