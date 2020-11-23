Davis Buyondo
36 Remanded Over Free-Kyagulanyi Protests In Kyotera

23 Nov 2020, 14:50 Comments 205 Views Kyotera, Uganda Crime Politics Updates
Some of the suspects who were remanded for taking part in the protest in Kyotera.

The 36 people, mostly youth below 25 years, have been produced in Kalisizo Magistrate’s Court where Joy Nambozo, the Chief Magistrate remanded them. They all maintained their innocence saying they are victims of circumstances.

 

