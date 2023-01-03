36 South Sudan Nationals Injured in Accident in Amuru

In short
The victims sustained critical injuries when the Tipper Lorry vehicle registration number UAV 919H, in which they were travelling overturned in Atiak Town Council along the Adjumani-Attiak road.
36 South Sudan Nationals Injured in Accident in Amuru3 Jan 2023, 13:11 Comments 224 Views Amuru, Uganda Human rights Religion East Africa Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: South Sudanese in Attiak road accident
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.