36 South Sudan Nationals Injured in Accident in Amuru

3 Jan 2023, 13:11 Comments 224 Views Amuru, Uganda Human rights Religion East Africa Breaking news
Ambulances evacuating the accident victims. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

Ambulances evacuating the accident victims. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

The victims sustained critical injuries when the Tipper Lorry vehicle registration number UAV 919H, in which they were travelling overturned in Atiak Town Council along the Adjumani-Attiak road.

 

Tagged with: South Sudanese in Attiak road accident
Mentioned: Attiak Health Centre IV Nyumanzi Refugee Settlement St Mary`s Hospital Lacor

