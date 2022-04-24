369 Congolese Refugees Cross into Uganda As Fighting Resumes

In short
Fighting erupted on Saturday afternoon in Bugusa and Gisiza and Kinyamahura. A security source at Bunagana border told our reporter on condition of anonymity says that the fighting compelled more Congolese civilians to flee to the Ugandan side to seek refuge.
369 Congolese Refugees Cross into Uganda As Fighting Resumes24 Apr 2022, 16:31 Comments 333 Views North-Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo Security Updates
In short
Tagged with: M23 rebels
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.