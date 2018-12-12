Court Convicts Man for Raping Elderly Woman

In short
Prosecution based its case on the testimony of the victim who told court that she recognized her abuser after touching his dreaded hair and his voice when he threatened to kill her if she screamed.
Court Convicts Man for Raping Elderly Woman12 Dec 2018, 16:21 Comments 108 Views Court Crime Report
Geoffrey Ssengendo the accused, while moving out of the court
