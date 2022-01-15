Dominic Ochola
20:25

3,783 Households in Namayingo Connected to 600KW Solar-Mini Grid

15 Jan 2022, 20:20 Comments 184 Views Science and technology Human rights Business and finance Report
The Lolwe Mini-Grid Power Generation Station sitting on 4 acres of land. Photo by Dominic Ochola

The Lolwe Mini-Grid Power Generation Station sitting on 4 acres of land. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short
There are 13 Islands and 52 gazetted landing sites in the district, However, Lolwe; Sigulu and Bukana form Bukoli Island County and has for years have been the most disadvantaged due to lack of electricity and other utilities.

 

Tagged with: hybrid solar mini-grid of 600kw
Mentioned: Engie Energy Access and Equatorial Power Ltd Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development,

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.