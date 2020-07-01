Kato Joseph
06:17

38 Crime Intelligence Police Officers Reshuffled

1 Jul 2020, 06:04 Comments 103 Views Security Crime Updates

In short
They include Martin Tukahebwa who is moved from Ntinda Police Station to Bundibugyo, Wilson Wenamanya from Kisoro to Bwera, Abel Twijukye from Isingiro to Katwe- Kabatooro, Enock Atukunda from Rukungiri to Hima and Henry Emuron from Kira Division to Adjumani.

 

Tagged with: ACP Thomas Kasiimo. ACP Emmanuel Muheirwe. Crime

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.