38 People Arrested in New Wave of Suspicious Killings in Masaka

The districts of Lwengo, Bukomansimbi, Sembabule and Masaka city have in recent months registered several incidences of murder orchestrated by unknown people who waylay others or sometimes break into houses in the night hacking occupants with blunt objects, however without asking for money or taking any household properties.
38 People Arrested in New Wave of Suspicious Killings in Masaka28 Aug 2021, 03:46 Comments 78 Views Masaka City Council, Elgin Road, Masaka, Uganda Crime Security Updates
.Brigadier General Sande Deus, Commandant of UPDF mechanized brigade Masaka, speaking bout the new spate of murders. Seated Masaka RDC Fred Bamwine and Paul Nkore the Regional Police Commander
