38 Suspects Arrested over Murder of Three People in Kiryandongo

In short
They are accused of attacking and hacking to death Yasin Bakati,Rosa Afiyako and Safi Ayumani all residents of Okeche cell Karuma town Council Kiryandongo district. They also critically injured Safina Chandiru who is currently admitted in critical condition nursing severe wounds at Kiryandongo General Hospital.She sustained deep cuts in the head, face, both hands and stomach.
38 Suspects Arrested over Murder of Three People in Kiryandongo13 Feb 2021, 15:18 Comments 161 Views Kiryandongo, Uganda Crime Updates
In short
