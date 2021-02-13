Okello Emmanuel
15:34

38 Suspects Arrested over Murder of Three People in Kiryandongo

13 Feb 2021, 15:18 Comments 161 Views Kiryandongo, Uganda Crime Updates
Julius Hakiza, the Albertine region policespokesperson confirmed the arrest of the suspects to URN.

In short
They are accused of attacking and hacking to death Yasin Bakati,Rosa Afiyako and Safi Ayumani all residents of Okeche cell Karuma town Council Kiryandongo district. They also critically injured Safina Chandiru who is currently admitted in critical condition nursing severe wounds at Kiryandongo General Hospital.She sustained deep cuts in the head, face, both hands and stomach.

 

