38 Teenage Mothers in Luwero Acquire Skills in Vocational Training

According to Luwero District Health Report, at least 16,163 girls below the age of 19 years got pregnant in the 2020/21 financial year. Of these, 442 girls were below 15 years of age.
38 Teenage Mothers in Luwero Acquire Skills in Vocational Training18 Feb 2023, 11:02 Comments 148 Views Luweero, Uganda Health Updates
Some of girls under training miming a song at function to pass out colleagues who acquired vocational skills
