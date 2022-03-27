Emmy Daniel Ojara
383 Patients Operated on in Amuru Six-Day Surgical Camp

27 Mar 2022, 18:02 Comments 202 Views Amuru, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
Some of the patients undergoing operation during the surgical camp.

Dr. Angelo Ochieng, the Medical Officer in charge of Atiak Health Centre IV said that the patients who are of all categories were operated on and treated for conditions including fibroids, goiter, endometrial cancer, vulva mass, ovarian mass, hernia, fibroids, hydatid mole, cryptorchidism, hemorrhoids, lymphoma, and keloids among others.

 

