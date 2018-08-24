Ambrose Okai
19:57

4 Arrested for Dealing in Counterfeit Currency

24 Aug 2018, 19:57 Comments 91 Views Lira, Uganda Business and finance Crime Northern Analysis

In short
The suspects were on Thursday evening found with counterfeit currency denominations of 10,000 and 50,000 shillings totalling to worth 14 million shillings in Patongo Town Council, Agago district.

 

Tagged with: lira youth held in agago over counterfeit currency counterfeit bank notes albert onyango district police commander of agago district
Mentioned: uganda police force upf

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.