The group on Wednesday appeared before Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende who committed them to the high court to face trial on charges of abuse of office and diversion of more than 436 million shillings of government funds.
4 Arua Officials Sent To High Court Over Sh436m
