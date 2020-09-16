Kukunda Judith
4 Arua Officials Sent To High Court Over Sh436m

16 Sep 2020, 17:11 Comments 86 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Updates
Joseph Monday Bagonza the Town Clerk of Ibanda Municipal Council Appearing in Court on Wednesday.

The group on Wednesday appeared before Anti-Corruption Court Grade One Magistrate Moses Nabende who committed them to the high court to face trial on charges of abuse of office and diversion of more than 436 million shillings of government funds.

 

