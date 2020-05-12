40 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Truck Driver Isolated in Gulu

In short
Gulu district chairperson Martin Ojara Mapenduzi says that seven are primary contacts of a Kenyan Truck driver who tested positive to coronavirus disease and was intercepted at Sultan Energy Petrol Station in Layibi Division on Monday morning.
40 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Truck Driver Isolated in Gulu12 May 2020, 18:04 Comments 176 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
The truck registration number ZD 598RZD 8412 intercepted from Attiak Town Council. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara
In short
Tagged with: 40 quarantined in Gulu Coronavirus Disease
Mentioned: Gaz Petrol Station Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Gulu School of Clinical Officers Sultan Energy Petrol Station
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.