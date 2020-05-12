Emmy Daniel Ojara
18:18

40 Contacts of COVID-19 Positive Truck Driver Isolated in Gulu

12 May 2020, 18:04 Comments 176 Views Gulu, Uganda Health Northern Breaking news
The truck registration number ZD 598RZD 8412 intercepted from Attiak Town Council. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

The truck registration number ZD 598RZD 8412 intercepted from Attiak Town Council. Photo by Emmy Daniel Ojara

In short
Gulu district chairperson Martin Ojara Mapenduzi says that seven are primary contacts of a Kenyan Truck driver who tested positive to coronavirus disease and was intercepted at Sultan Energy Petrol Station in Layibi Division on Monday morning.

 

Tagged with: 40 quarantined in Gulu Coronavirus Disease
Mentioned: Gaz Petrol Station Gulu Regional Referral Hospital Gulu School of Clinical Officers Sultan Energy Petrol Station

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.