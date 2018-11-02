In short
The vaccine rVSV-ZEBOV is the first highly effective Ebola vaccine since the first outbreak of the disease more than 40 years ago. Created by the Public Health Agency of Canada in 2003, the vaccine was shown to be 100 percent effective in monkeys. But it sat on a shelf for decades because of a lack of pharmaceutical company interest until it was licensed to Merck.
40 Health Facilities to Receive Emergency Ebola Vaccines Top story2 Nov 2018, 16:07 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Agriculture Report
The health minister, Dr.Ruth Aceng addresses journalists at Uganda Media Center Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.