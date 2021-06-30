40-Member COVID-19 Parliament Task Force Draws Concern

In short
The task force, led by Bugweri County MP Abdu Katuntu was unveiled on Tuesday by the Deputy Speaker of Parliament Anita Among. Katuntu will be assisted by other five MPs, Dan Atwijukire, Agnes Kunihira, Bernard Odoi, Anna Adeke and Dickson Kateshumbwa as parliamentary representatives to the national task force.
40-Member COVID-19 Parliament Task Force Draws Concern30 Jun 2021, 21:31 Comments 104 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. 40 Mps lead covid-19 fight Annet Anita Among COVID-19 taskforce Parliament Parliaments oversight role
