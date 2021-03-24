40 Percent of TB Patients in Gulu Abandon Treatment Over Lack of Food

In short
Jacob Ojok, the TB focal person for Gulu district told Uganda Radio Network that in their recent follow up on those who had dropped out of treatment, the patients confessed that they could not continue with treatment because of lack of food and distance from their home to the health facilities.
40 Percent of TB Patients in Gulu Abandon Treatment Over Lack of Food24 Mar 2021, 19:47 Comments 216 Views Health Local government Northern Interview
