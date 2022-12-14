Amony Immaculate
17:21

40 Private Schools in Apac Risk Closure Over EMIS Registration

14 Dec 2022, 17:10 Comments 120 Views Apac, Uganda Education Science and technology Northern Updates

In short
Bosco Elyak, the District Education Officer (DEO) Apac says all private schools which have not registered their learners will be closed and all teachers who are not registered will also be affected.

 

Tagged with: 40 Private Schools in Apac Risk Closure Over EMIS Registration
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports (MoES)

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.