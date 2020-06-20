Kato Joseph
40 Regional, District Police Commanders Transferred

20 Jun 2020, 17:17 Comments 202 Views Security Crime Updates
SSP Christopher Barugahare has been moved from West Nile where he has been serving as Regional Police Commander-RPC to the Professional Standards Unit -PSU as deputy commandant. Barugahare will deputise Assistant Commissioner of Police Sarah Kibwika, at the unit which investigates and prosecutes errant police officers.

 

