40-Year-Old Son Kills Father in Land Sale Fight

5 Jan 2020, 13:07 Comments 176 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Misc Report

Bilali Waiswa, the LCI Chairman of Namungalwe rural, the village where the tragedy occurred, says that the son had demanded to have his share of the money obtained from the land sale. But his father rejected his demand, and out of anger, the son hit him with a club.

 

