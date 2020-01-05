40-Year-Old Son Kills Father in Land Sale Fight

In short
Bilali Waiswa, the LCI Chairman of Namungalwe rural, the village where the tragedy occurred, says that the son had demanded to have his share of the money obtained from the land sale. But his father rejected his demand, and out of anger, the son hit him with a club.
40-Year-Old Son Kills Father in Land Sale Fight5 Jan 2020, 13:07 Comments 176 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Misc Report
In short
Mentioned: Bilali Waiswa David Ndawula Iganga LCI Namungalwe Salome Nagudyo Samuel Mutwalume Sanon Mutwalume police commander
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.