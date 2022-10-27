Ephraim Kasozi
40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Theft of Child from Mityana Hospital

Aisha Namutebi holding her baby after recovery

Kawala said that the infant was stolen from her mother Aisha Namutebi. She said that when the CCTV cameras in the hospital were reviewed, a search for Nakalanzi started and she was arrested from a home in Kyengeza village in Malangala Sub County.

 

