40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Theft of Child from Mityana Hospital

In short
Kawala said that the infant was stolen from her mother Aisha Namutebi. She said that when the CCTV cameras in the hospital were reviewed, a search for Nakalanzi started and she was arrested from a home in Kyengeza village in Malangala Sub County.
40-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Theft of Child from Mityana Hospital27 Oct 2022, 15:13 Comments 127 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: Baby, theft, suspect, arrested, investigations
Mentioned: Uganda Police
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.