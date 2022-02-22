Fr Kasule Thomas CENTENARY
400 Residents Face Eviction in Nabigasa Sub County

22 Feb 2022, 18:55 Comments 120 Views Nabigasa, Uganda Security Human rights Interview

Emmanuel Bafiirawala, the LC I Chairperson of Katenju village says a local businesswoman Prossy Namirembe has served the residents with eviction notices from the land they have occupied for several decades.

 

