In short
The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Martin Okoth Ochola listed the assassination of Arua Municipality MP, Col Ibrahim Abiriga on June 8, former Buyende District Police Commander (DPC), Muhammad Kirumira on September 8 and the former Medical superintendent Kigandaalo Health Centre IV Dr. Ibrahim Gwaluka on December 20 as the top murders of 2018.
4000 Killed in 2018-Police
