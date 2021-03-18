Dan Michael Komakech
15:57

4,000 Residents in Matidi Sub County Hit By Water Crisis

18 Mar 2021, 15:52 Comments 211 Views Kitgum, Uganda Human rights Environment Northern Updates
A woman chases animals at the unprotected water source in Kitgum Mtidi Sub County Photo By Dan M. Komakech

A woman chases animals at the unprotected water source in Kitgum Mtidi Sub County Photo By Dan M. Komakech

In short
The Aputubere A village LCI Chairperson Aldo, says they have struggled with water shortage for close to two years now after the only borehole had its pipes and rods worn out in around May 2019 and local residents have been unable to repair it.

 

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.