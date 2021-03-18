4,000 Residents in Matidi Sub County Hit By Water Crisis

In short
The Aputubere A village LCI Chairperson Aldo, says they have struggled with water shortage for close to two years now after the only borehole had its pipes and rods worn out in around May 2019 and local residents have been unable to repair it.
4,000 Residents in Matidi Sub County Hit By Water Crisis18 Mar 2021, 15:52 Comments 211 Views Kitgum, Uganda Human rights Environment Northern Updates
A woman chases animals at the unprotected water source in Kitgum Mtidi Sub County Photo By Dan M. Komakech

