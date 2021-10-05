4000 Teachers Vaccinated in Lira City

In short
Jasper Abura, the Principle Education Officer of Lira City explains that the department has met its set target and still hopes to have more teachers vaccinated. He notes that non-vaccinated teachers will not access learning institutions.
4000 Teachers Vaccinated in Lira City5 Oct 2021, 07:35 Comments 124 Views Lira, Uganda Health Human rights Science and technology Updates
In short
Mentioned: Lira City Council Authority
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.