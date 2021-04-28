4000 Ugandan Leaders Face Probe for Refusing to Declare Wealth

In short

Wangadya says that of the 25,000 leaders that were expected to declare their wealth, only 20,778 (83.11 per cent) were able to do so. The most compliant institutions in the 2021 declaration include the Presidency, the Vice Presidency, the Amnesty Commission, the National Citizenship and Immigration Control Board, The National Children Authority, the Deposit Protection Fund of Uganda, the Inspectorate of Government, the Leadership Code Tribunal and New Vision.