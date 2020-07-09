40,000 Refugees in Lamwo Receive Free Face Masks

In short
The reusable masks were on Wednesday distributed by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees-UNHCR
40,000 Refugees in Lamwo Receive Free Face Masks9 Jul 2020, 07:38 Comments 213 Views Lamwo, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Breaking news
UNICEF
A South Sudanese child waiting to register as a refugee sleeps next to belongings on the ground, at the UNHCR Reception Centre in Adjumani District. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
Tagged with: Felicitas Dojillo Nebril the Head of UNHCR Sub Office in Adjumani Felicitas Dojillo Nebril, the UNHCR Head of Sub Office for Adjumani and Lamwo Hillary Onek-Minister of Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Titus Jogo, the Refugee Desk Officer for Adjumani and Lamwo refugees receive face masks
Mentioned: Palabek Refugee Settlement camp
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.