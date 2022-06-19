In short
On top of fueling deforestation, Lokeris say the heavy use of charcoal and firewood pose health effects associated with indoor air pollution, estimated to lead to more than 18,000 deaths every year and also fueling gender based violence among women and children in the search for firewood.
As a result, he says the new Biogas Project will promote awareness about the need for renewable energy, provide 8,000 bio digesters to 40,000 Ugandans country wide and also offer incentives such as low cost loans to Biogas enterprises.
40,000 Ugandans to Benefit from New UGX 54Bn Biogas Project
19 Jun 2022
