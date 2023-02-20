41 Teachers in Luwero Face Dismissal Over Abscondment

In short
Bernard Okello, the Luwero District Human Resource Officer explains that the accused staff appeared in the District's Rewards and Sanctions Committee, which recommended that they are forwarded to District Service Commission to discipline them for abscondment from duty.
41 Teachers in Luwero Face Dismissal Over Abscondment20 Feb 2023, 17:53 Comments 73 Views Luweero, Uganda Local government Updates
Tagged with: Disciplinary Action absconding from duty
Mentioned: Luwero District Service Commission
