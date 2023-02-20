Brian Luwaga
41 Teachers in Luwero Face Dismissal Over Abscondment

Bernard Okello, the Luwero District Human Resource Officer explains that the accused staff appeared in the District's Rewards and Sanctions Committee, which recommended that they are forwarded to District Service Commission to discipline them for abscondment from duty.

 

