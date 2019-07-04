In short
Annually, over 83,000 new TB infections are registered in Uganda. However only half of these are diagnosed and ever receive treatment, leaving a total of around 41,500 untreated infections that are believed by health professionals to spread the disease to unsuspecting Ugandans
41,500 TB Infections Not Treated Annually-MOH4 Jul 2019, 07:18 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
Mentioned: Ministry of Health (MoH) Uganda National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Programme-NTLP World Health Organisation (WHO)
