42% of Ugandans Living a Deprived Life -UBOS

1 Aug 2022, 18:07 Comments 127 Views Business and finance Updates

The survey conducted by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics, took into consideration a number of aspects including access to education, health services, quality of living standards, as well as employment and financial inclusion levels, to ascertain what kind of lifestyle Ugandans are living. 18 million people were found to be deprived in one or more of these aspects.

 

