In short
The new cases comprise 15 Ugandans, nine Kenyans and four Eritreans who entered the country through the Elegu border point. Six cases including five Tanzanians and one Burundian entered through Mutukula while five Kenyans, two Ugandans, one Burundian and one person who nationality is unknown entered through Malaba.
43 More People Test Positive, Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 20316 May 2020, 01:10 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19
Mentioned: MOH Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI
