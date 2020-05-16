Pamela Mawanda
01:21

43 More People Test Positive, Uganda's COVID-19 Cases Rise to 203

16 May 2020, 01:10 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates

In short
The new cases comprise 15 Ugandans, nine Kenyans and four Eritreans who entered the country through the Elegu border point. Six cases including five Tanzanians and one Burundian entered through Mutukula while five Kenyans, two Ugandans, one Burundian and one person who nationality is unknown entered through Malaba.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19
Mentioned: MOH Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.