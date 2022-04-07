43 Years Later, Survivors Relive Battle of Entebbe

In short
Silver Ggingo is one of those civilians who still bear the scars of war after sharp fragments of a rocket, launched by Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF), hit him and shattered his leg. Ggingo remembers 5 April 1979 as if it was yesterday.
43 Years Later, Survivors Relive Battle of Entebbe7 Apr 2022, 21:38 Comments 156 Views Entebbe, Uganda East Africa Politics Security Feature
Tagged with: 1979 Uganda-Tanzania war Battle of Entebbe 1979 deposed president iddi amin's regime. former president idi amin
