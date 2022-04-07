Joan Akello
21:41

43 Years Later, Survivors Relive Battle of Entebbe

7 Apr 2022, 21:38 Comments 156 Views Entebbe, Uganda East Africa Politics Security Feature
Silver Ggingo

In short
Silver Ggingo is one of those civilians who still bear the scars of war after sharp fragments of a rocket, launched by Tanzania People’s Defence Forces (TPDF), hit him and shattered his leg. Ggingo remembers 5 April 1979 as if it was yesterday.

 

Tagged with: 1979 Uganda-Tanzania war Battle of Entebbe 1979 deposed president iddi amin's regime. former president idi amin

