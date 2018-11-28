44-Year-Old Jailed 45 Years For Defilement

In short
Prosecution led by Ivan Nkasibwe the Masaka Resident State Attorney told court that Bulenzi took the advantage of the absence of the victims parents who had gone to the garden and defiled her.
44-Year-Old Jailed 45 Years For Defilement28 Nov 2018, 13:27 Comments 112 Views Masaka, Uganda Court Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: man convicted for defilemnet child abuse sexual assault violation of rights for people with disabilities
Mentioned: masaka high court masaka central prison
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.