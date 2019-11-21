In short
Dr William Manyilirah, a Consultant Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon says such a condition happens when coronary arteries or heart vessels narrow suddenly leading to reduced supply of blood and oxygen to the heart muscles.
45% Percent of People Suffer Silent Heart Attacks-Expert
21 Nov 2019
In short
Tagged with: silent heart attacks
Mentioned: Uganda Heart Institute
