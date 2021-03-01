46 Inmates Sit UCE at Luzira Maximum Security Prisons

In short
The examinations started at 9 a.m. prompt at the Luzira Maximum Security Prisons where access to outsiders has been limited to invigilators while movement in the upper prison is also restricted. One can only access Prisons through the main gate as three of the small gates have been locked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
46 Inmates Sit UCE at Luzira Maximum Security Prisons1 Mar 2021, 19:23 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: 2021 UCE Social distancing UNEB Uganda Prisons
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.