Alex Otto
19:37

46 Inmates Sit UCE at Luzira Maximum Security Prisons

1 Mar 2021, 19:23 Comments 167 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Updates
Luzira Prisons Olive Eyotaru

Luzira Prisons Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
The examinations started at 9 a.m. prompt at the Luzira Maximum Security Prisons where access to outsiders has been limited to invigilators while movement in the upper prison is also restricted. One can only access Prisons through the main gate as three of the small gates have been locked due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

Tagged with: 2021 UCE Social distancing UNEB Uganda Prisons
Mentioned: Uganda National Examination Board (UNEB) uganda prisons service

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.