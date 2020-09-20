Samuel Amanya
16:21

5 Anti-Baryomunsi Protesters Arrested on Kanungu Road

20 Sep 2020, 16:12 Comments 133 Views Kanungu, Western Region, Uganda Politics Updates

In short
Pius Niwahereza one of the protesters told our reporter that the protest is to demand NRM electoral commission to quicken analysis in NKwasibwe’s petition so that they get a way forward. He says that the delay is making voters lose morale yet they are sure that Baryomusi rigged elections in broad day light.

 

