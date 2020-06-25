5 Judges, Kenyan Lawyer to Vet New Basamaba Cultural Leader

In short
According to the letter, the search committee is mandated with validating the nomination and election process of the new Bamasaba cultural leader. The search committee will work in liaison with the General Assembly, Culture Council, Secretary General, the Attorney General of Inzu yamasaba and Bamasaba stakeholders.
5 Judges, Kenyan Lawyer to Vet New Basamaba Cultural Leader25 Jun 2020, 17:15 Comments 108 Views Mbale, Eastern Region, Uganda Polls Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.