50 Certified Oil and Gas Welders Passed Out

In short
The training benefited welders from Nwoya, Masindi, Nebbi, Buliisa and Hoima, as well as the districts along the pipeline route, which include Kakumiro, Kyankwanzi, Mubende, Gomba, Sembabule, Lwengo and Kyotera.
50 Certified Oil and Gas Welders Passed Out15 Oct 2019, 19:49 Comments 97 Views Hoima, Uganda Education Misc Updates
Some of the students who underwent the welding Course sponsored by Total E&P pose for a group photo with Total, PAU and government officials.
In short
Tagged with: Oil and gas Total E$P Welders
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.