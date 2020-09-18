In short
The funds will be used to support surveillance, contact tracing, sample collection and case management for COVID 19 pandemic.
50 Districts Receive UGX 1.8B for COVID-19 Fight
File Photo; Medical worker leading a woman who come into contact with COVID 19 positive truck driver to a waiting ambulance at Luweero weighbridge
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
