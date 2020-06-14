50% of Girls Unaware of Programmes Geared Towards Ending Child Marriages

In short
Obadiah Kashemeirwe a Gender Ministry Official says that they found 50% of the population are unaware of the government Free Child Helpline.
50% of Girls Unaware of Programmes Geared Towards Ending Child Marriages14 Jun 2020, 10:36 Comments 88 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: child marriages and teenage pregnancies
Mentioned: Ministry of Education and Sports Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development Parliament of Uganda
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.