50 Scene of Crime Officers Recruited

A SOCO is a police officer trained in investigation and forensics with is mandated to seal or cordon off the crime scene, mark items found at the crime scene and draws a sketch map of the crime scene as well as take photographs of the crime scene
50 Scene of Crime Officers Recruited29 May 2018, 16:40 Comments 125 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Scene of Crime officers managing the scene of murdered Senior Police officer Andrew Felix Kaweesi Login to license this image from 1$.
