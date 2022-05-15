Wambuzi Reacheal
50-year-old Arrested for Killing Ex-Lover’s Son

15 May 2022, 15:17 Comments 197 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the mourners converge at the scene.

It is reported that the man identified as Yusuf Mukisa stormed the house when his ex-lover, Elizabeth Mbwali was away and chopped off the head of her son Benjamin Mugaya. The other two children; Prossy Babirye and Joan Kaudha sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment.

 

