50-year-old Arrested for Killing Ex-Lover’s Son

In short
It is reported that the man identified as Yusuf Mukisa stormed the house when his ex-lover, Elizabeth Mbwali was away and chopped off the head of her son Benjamin Mugaya. The other two children; Prossy Babirye and Joan Kaudha sustained injuries and are now receiving treatment.
50-year-old Arrested for Killing Ex-Lover’s Son15 May 2022, 15:17 Comments 197 Views Kamuli, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: area child domestic violence incident lover police station resident sister twin village
Mentioned: Busoga North Butansi Elizabeth Mbwali Kamuli Yusuf Mukisa
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.