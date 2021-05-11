500,000 Babies Exposed to Polio and Tuberculosis at Birth-MOH

In short
Dr Immaculate Ampaire, the Deputy Programme Manager of the Uganda National Expanded Program says the low uptake of vaccines issued at birth is an indication that some babies are not being born in hospitals.
500,000 Babies Exposed to Polio and Tuberculosis at Birth-MOH11 May 2021, 16:39 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: 35 Percent of Babies Exposed to Polio and Tuberculosis at Birth in Uganda -MOH Traditional Birth Attendants-TBAs
Mentioned: MOH
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.