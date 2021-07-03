500 Girls Leaving Uganda Every Day for Domestic Works-Internal Affairs Official

In short
Agnes Igoye, the Deputy Coordinator for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons in the Internal Affairs Ministry, says that although several male youths are also leaving for jobs in the Middle East, the biggest number of people leaving for domestic work comprises females aged between 24 and 35 years of age.
500 Girls Leaving Uganda Every Day for Domestic Works-Internal Affairs Official3 Jul 2021, 15:44 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.