500 Kamwenge Wetlands Encroached On

In short
According to the district environment officer Anthony Kalyegira, the massive encroachment on the wetlands is as a result of high population pressure and inadequate funds for enforcement.
500 Kamwenge Wetlands Encroached On27 Sep 2018, 16:41 Comments 134 Views Kamwenge, Uganda Environment Report
In short
Tagged with: district water table primary school environment
Mentioned: nema kamwenge didas byaruhanga muzizi police commander environmental restoration aggrey natuhamya conservation plan magombe rwambu mpanga-nyakahama nkoma buhanda mahyoro uganda railway wetland anthony kalyegira
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.