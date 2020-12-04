5,000 PWDs to Benefit from UGX 5B Special Interest Grant

In short
The State Minister for Disability and Elderly Affairs Sarah Kanyike says that the government has enhanced the National Special Grant to 5 Billion Shillings with the financial year 2020/2021 to benefit people living with disabilities. She adds that the money will be provided to 800 groups.
5,000 PWDs to Benefit from UGX 5B Special Interest Grant4 Dec 2020, 07:26 Comments 332 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Updates
