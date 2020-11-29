Edward Eninu
51 SACCOs Receive Emyooga Funds in Katakwi

29 Nov 2020 Katakwi, Uganda
Emyooga SACCO Beneficiaries undergoing training in Katakwi.

The Zonal Manager, Micro Finance Support Center in Soroti, Simon Peter Egiriat says that said that each SACCO will each receive 30 million shillings while the elected SACCO leaders will get 50 million to boost their livelihoods as directed by the President’s Office.

 

