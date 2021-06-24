54 Million People Were Food Insecure East and Horn of Africa in 2020-Study

In short
Sudan, Ethiopia and South Sudan were among the 10 countries with the worst food crises globally in 2020 with 9.6 million, 8.6 million and 6.5 million people respectively acutely food insecure while Burundi has one of the highest levels of chronic malnutrition or stunting of children globally.
54 Million People Were Food Insecure East and Horn of Africa in 2020-Study24 Jun 2021, 19:49 Comments 77 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
