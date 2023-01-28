546 Extension Workers Acquire Skills to Improve Farming in Northern Uganda

In short
Veronica Akware, the Assistant Animal Husbandry Officer from Amuria district, said during the pass out on Friday that they are now empowered to provide farmers with efficient animal breeds to improve productivity.
546 Extension Workers Acquire Skills to Improve Farming in Northern Uganda28 Jan 2023, 12:22 Comments 161 Views Agriculture Business and finance Updates
State Minister for Northern Ugandan Grace Freedom handing over equipments to the trained extension workers
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.